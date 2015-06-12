Advertise

Advertising Sales Contacts

Vice President & Group Publisher: Amy Cogan
Phone: 212-979-4862
Email: acogan@dancemedia.com
Classified Advertising
and Dance Finder Listings:		 Dee Dee Castro
Phone: 510.523.7750
Email: dcastro@dancemagazine.com
Media Kit: Download the PDF
Directions for the DanceMedia Ad Portal system: Download the PDF
DanceMedia Ad Portal:
Please Click Here to sign up or go to website: dancemedia.sendmyad.com to set-up your account so you are ready to submit your advertising materials for the appropriate magazine titles. This system allows you to submit PDF files on a 24/7 basis.
Directions for the DanceMedia Ad Portal system: Download the PDF

Pickup Ad Instructional Video

2 thoughts on “Advertise

  1. Pingback: White Hat SEO
  2. Pingback: happy teddy day messages

Leave a Comment