Advertising Sales Contacts
|Vice President & Group Publisher:
|Amy Cogan
|Phone:
|212-979-4862
|Email:
|acogan@dancemedia.com
|Classified Advertising
and Dance Finder Listings:
|Dee Dee Castro
|Phone:
|510.523.7750
|Email:
|dcastro@dancemagazine.com
|Media Kit:
|Download the PDF
|Directions for the DanceMedia Ad Portal system:
|Download the PDF
|
DanceMedia Ad Portal:
Please Click Here to sign up or go to website: dancemedia.sendmyad.com to set-up your account so you are ready to submit your advertising materials for the appropriate magazine titles. This system allows you to submit PDF files on a 24/7 basis.
|Directions for the DanceMedia Ad Portal system:
|Download the PDF
Pickup Ad Instructional Video
2 thoughts on “Advertise”