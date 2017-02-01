February 2017 Classifieds

DANCE MAGAZINE CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING: FEBRUARY 2017

AUDITIONS

SEATTLE WA/THE DONALD BYRD WORKSHOP 8/7-18/2017. Audition/registration. Company audition at end of workshop. info at www.spectrumdance.org

CDS DVDS FILM & VIDEO & DOWNLOADS

CDS FOR BALLET & MODERN DANCE: Free catalog: Asgard Productions. 1580 Lake Christopher Dr., Va. Beach, VA 23464-7213. #757.467.4420 & www.Asgardprod.com

DANCE CLASS MUSIC: Sound Equipment, Videos, 100’s of Titles, Variable Speed Players Free Catalog. Jay Distributors 800.793.6843 www.danceclassmusic.com/dancemagazine.html

DANCE DVDS AND PROFESSIONAL BOOKS: Order online at www.dancehorizons.com Tel. 1.800.220.7149 for personal service

COSTUMES

WWW.DANCEITAGAIN.COM Buy/sell gently used costumes

DANCE FLOORS

MARLEY DANCE FLOOR FOR SALE 910 sq. ft. + tape & costumes. Great Deal! Info: 505.982.1662

RETAIL STORE FOR SALE

DANCEWEAR STORE FOR SALE: LA COUNTY. Exciting opportunity to purchase well established, successful & beautiful shop in prime location. Serious buyers inquire: XSPCLR@gmail.com

EMPLOYMENT

SOUTHOLD DANCE THEATER seeks artistic director for school and pre-professional company. See details at www.southolddance.org/employment

CHAIR-CONSERVATORY DANCE DEPARTMENT The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University. http://apply.interfolio.com/40330

DIRECTOR/CREDO DANCE ACADEMY: Christian Dance Academy Pre-Professional & Ballet. Resume: credodanceacademy@gmail.com See www.credodance.com

RETAIL STORES FOR SALE

SUMMER INTENSIVES

SUMMER RESIDENCY with Evelyn Hart & World Class Faculty. 7/3-8/12; Toronto, Can.; 2- or 4-wks. Pre-prof.’l: 16-22 yrs. Info summerintensive@evelynhart.ca

NEW HAVEN BALLET: New Haven & Branford, CT. Artistic Dir. Lisa Sanborn. www.newhavenballet.org administrator@newhavenballet.org Ph. 203.782.9038. Intensive 7/10-8/12. Ballet technique, pointe, contemporary, variations, Pilates/conditioning/stretch. Ages 3-Adult. Levels: Pre-Ballet through Adv. Scholarships.

