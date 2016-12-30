January 2017 Classifieds

DANCE MAGAZINE CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING: JANUARY 2017

AUDITIONS

MINNESOTA BALLET AUDITIONS: Male & female, 4/8 @ 4:00 pm Ruth Page Cen. Arts, Chicago, $15. 4/22 @ 3:30 pm, Cowles Center, Minneapolis. $15

OYO DANCE COMPANY AUDITIONS May/June/July. www.oyodancecompany.org

VICTOR ULLATE BALLET AUDITION: The Víctor Ullate Ballet www.victorullateballet.com is looking for soloist dancers (two male and two female). Minimum age 20 years old. The audition would be February the 4th, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in MADRID. Address: TEATROS DEL CANAL, C/ Cea Bermúdez, 1 (MADRID). Please, send CV, videobook and photo to: info@victorullateballet.com

CDS DVDS FILM & VIDEO & DOWNLOADS

CDS FOR BALLET & MODERN DANCE: Free catalog: Asgard Productions. 1580 Lake Christopher Dr., Va. Beach, VA 23464-7213. #757.467.4420 & www.Asgardprod.com

DANCE CLASS MUSIC: Sound Equipment, Videos, 100’s of Titles, Variable Speed Players Free Catalog. Jay Distributors 800.793.6843 www.danceclassmusic.com/dancemagazine.html

DANCE DVDS AND PROFESSIONAL BOOKS: Order online at www.dancehorizons.com Tel. 1.800.220.7149 for personal service

COSTUMES

WWW.DANCEITAGAIN.COM Buy/sell gently used costumes

RETAIL STORE FOR SALE

DANCEWEAR STORE FOR SALE: LA COUNTY. Exciting opportunity to purchase well established, successful & beautiful shop in prime location. Serious buyers inquire: XSPCLR@gmail.com

EMPLOYMENT

UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA SCHOOL OF DANCE DIRECTOR: MFA degree or equivalent. Full-time position begins August 2017. Requires extensive teaching career & highest standards of achievement in academic and/or dance performance disciplines. Visit: http://dance.ou.edu for complete application details.

POMONA COLLEGE Dance Program, Tenure-Track Teaching Position. MFA degree and substantial experience required. Details at https://www.pomona.edu/administration/academic-dean/faculty-jobs

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA, FULL-TIME LIMITED TERM LECTURER IN DANCE beginning Fall 2017. Visit: www.dance.uga.edu for full job description and application details. EEO/AA Institution, Athens, GA.

BALLET MEMPHIS SCHOOL seeks a full-time classical Ballet Instructor. Experience in modern and other genres a plus. http://balletmemphis.org/employmentaudition

HEAD OF DANCE PROGRAM: Texas Tech University School of Theatre & Dance. This open-rank, tenurable position is for a prominent dance artist/educator/scholar with a commitment to leading the program to national distinction and nurturing the next generation of dance artists/educators/scholars. Requires terminal degree in dance or related area, or equivalent professional experience. Professional level teaching experience. Strong training in dance and administrative experience. For a full job-description, see http://www.depts.ttu.edu/theatreanddance/Careers/Employment_Opportunities.php. Apply online at http://www.texastech.edu/careers. Requisition number: 9279BR. Review begins January 5, 2017.

F.T. ASST. PROF. OF BALLET, Brockport College Dept. of Dance: Tenure-track position requires M.F.A. or Ph.D. in Dance, teaching experience, and excellence in ballet technique. See http://www.brockportrecruit.org for job- description & to apply. Deadline 1/27/2017.

BUTLER UNIVERSITY invites applications for an Assistant Professor of Dance, Tenure-track position beginning August 2017. Qualified candidates should have evidence of pedagogical excellence in Ballet Technique. For a full job description and application process, see https://www.butler.edu/hr/facultyopenings. Butler University is an EEO/AA employer.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC AND DANCE invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track ballet position to work with BFA students in an equal emphasis ballet and modern dance program. See posting at: http://info.umkc.edu/hr/careers/academic-positions and use search keyword “ballet.”

THE ROYAL NEW ZEALAND BALLET is seeking a new Artistic Director. Over the past three years, under the artistic leadership of Francesco Ventriglia, the RNZB has continued to develop its reputation for presenting eclectic, exciting repertoire. The RNZB Board is seeking an inspirational, dynamic artistic leader, with proven experience in a ballet company management role who will build on the momentum of recent years and ensure the continued delivery of high quality creative work. To request application information contact Kat Sprowell, kat@rnzb.org.nz. Close date for expressions of interest is 31 Jan 2017.

SUMMER INTENSIVES

SUMMER RESIDENCY with Evelyn Hart & World Class Faculty. 7/3-8/12; Toronto, Can.; 2- or 4-wks. Pre-prof.’l: 16-22 yrs. Info summerintensive@evelynhart.ca

BALLETX, Philadelphia’s Premier Contemporary Ballet, Summer Intensive Auditions: Feb. 26 Philadelphia. Details: www.balletx.org/summerintensive

WEB-EXPEDITE

