March 2017 Classifieds

AUDITIONS

SEATTLE WA/THE DONALD BYRD WORKSHOP 8/7-18/2017. Audition/registration. Company audition at end of workshop. info at www.spectrumdance.org

MINNESOTA BALLET AUDITIONS: Male & female, 4/8 @ 4:00 pm Ruth Page Cen. Arts, Chicago, $15. 4/22 @ 3:30 pm, Cowles Center, Minneapolis. $15

STATE STREET BALLET AUDITION TOUR 2017 Company members, profess. Track program & summer intensive. Dates & details: www.statestreetballet.com

SARASOTA BALLET Principal/1st Soloist Audition. Male dancers. Closing: 3/31/2017 Details/Apply: https://www.sarasotaballet.org/2017-2018-company-auditions

CDS DVDS FILM & VIDEO & DOWNLOADS

DANCE CLASS MUSIC: Sound Equipment, Videos, 100’s of Titles, Variable Speed Players Free Catalog. Jay Distributors 800.793.6843 www.danceclassmusic.com/dancemagazine.html

WWW.ASGARDPROD.COM Music for Dance 757.467.4420

COSTUMES

WWW.DANCEITAGAIN.COM Buy/sell gently used costumes

DANCE FLOORS

MARLEY DANCE FLOOR FOR SALE 910 sq. ft. + tape & costumes. Great Deal! Info: 505.982.1662

EMPLOYMENT

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL OF THE ARTS, ​School of Dance, is accepting applications for a full-time faculty position in Ballet. The appointment begins August 14, 2017. Please visit the following for the full job description and online application process: https://employment.uncsa.edu. UNCSA is an EEO/AA employer.

CINCINNATI BALLET – Seeking Male dancer 6-ft. or taller – senior soloist or higher rank for the 2017-2018 season. 35-wks. minimum, competitive salary+benefits. Please email resume, You-Tube links, DVDs to Melissa Wood mwood@cballet.org or 1555 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45214. www.cballet.org

LECTURER OF HIP-HOP DANCE, COLUMBIA COLLEGE CHICAGO: Requires PhD, MFA, MA or professional equivalent. College/University-level teaching. For a full job-description and to apply, please visit: https://colum.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=1700000H&lang=en. Open until filled. EOE.

SUMMER INTENSIVES

NEW HAVEN BALLET: New Haven & Branford, CT. Artistic Dir. Lisa Sanborn. www.newhavenballet.org administrator@newhavenballet.org Ph. 203.782.9038. Intensive 7/10-8/12. Ballet technique, pointe, contemporary, variations, Pilates/conditioning/stretch. Ages 3-Adult. Levels: Pre-Ballet through Adv. Scholarships.

NEW JERSEY DANCE THEATRE ENSEMBLE Summit. 7/17-8/4: Ages 13-18. Ballet/Pointe/Contemp. & Mod. 6/26-7/14: Ages 5-12 & Teens. Ballet/Pointe/Mod. Master faculty. Reside/commute. info@njdte.org

CHIARTS DANCE INTENSIVE, CHICAGO, IL. 6/26-7/22 Mondays-Saturdays. Audition 3/4/17; Video Auditions Accepted. Contact: sthompshon@chiarts.org or visit http://chiarts.org/prospective-students- parents/summer-camp/summer-dance- intensive

SWAMP DANCE FEST 2017! July 5-30, 2017 / University of Florida Theatre + Dance http://arts.ufl.edu/academics/theatre-and-dance/programs/dance/swamp-dance- fest/overview/

