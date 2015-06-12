Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: To whom do I direct my subscription problems or changes?

A: Please visit our Subscriber Services page, or call us at 1-800-331-1750.

Q: How do I submit a news item for publication?

A: You may send press releases and other notices through the mail ATTN Courtney Escoyne or email. Submissions should include the sender’s name, address, telephone number and email for verification of details. Deadline is ten weeks prior to issue.

Q: How do I send a letter to the editor?

A: You may send letters through the mail, or email to jstahl@dancemedia.com. Letters must be signed with name, city, and state and must include a weekday telephone or fax number for confirmation. Letters become the property of Dance Magazine, which reserves the right to edit them. We do not print anonymous letters, although we will consider withholding names on request.


Q: How do I submit new products for editorial purposes?

A: Write to sfriscia@dancemedia.com.

Q: How do I submit an event listing for the Performance Calendar?

A: The only way to list your event for the Performance Calendar is to click on the Performance Calendar link located on this website.


Q: How do I order a back issue of Dance Magazine?

A: Go to our webstore.

Q: How do I get information on Dance Magazine’s Dance Finder?

A: Email us at dcastro@dancemagazine.com.

Q: How do I get information on Dance Magazine’s classified section?

A: Email us at dcastro@dancemagazine.com.

Q: How do I get information on advertising my business in Dance Magazine?

A: Please contact Amy Cogan, Vice President & Group Publisher, or call 212-979-4862.

48 thoughts on “Frequently Asked Questions

  2. Hi Raelyn—we do not accept unsolicited photos for publication, but if you would like to work with us on assignment, contact creative director Raymond Mingst.

  3. Pingback: URL
  5. Pingback: forex
  6. Pingback: Economics Tuition
  7. Pingback: Christopher Kurtz
  8. Pingback: Los Angeles California Classified Ad
  9. Pingback: Java Variable Scope
  10. Pingback: www.recycletotes.com
  11. Pingback: click here link click click this link good site here is the site http://www.clemsondeckbuilders.com/ www.clemsondeckbuilders.com/ clemsondeckbuilders.com/ http://www.clemsondeckbuilders.com/ www.clemsondeckbuilders.com/ clemsondeckbuilders.com/ http://www
  12. Pingback: Jeanette Peet
  13. Pingback: Jayne Herring
  14. Pingback: Why buy pbn links from us
  15. Pingback: drzwi wewnętrzne drewnianie
  16. Pingback: The Number One Article on Learn Build Earn Review
  17. Pingback: Java J2EE Tutorial
  18. Pingback: Connect Java To MySQL
  19. Pingback: Guided Imagery
  20. Pingback: san diego medicare PPO
  21. Pingback: Zip Line Kits for Kids
  22. Pingback: London removals company
  23. Pingback: situs judi bola online
  24. Pingback: Reiki hilft auch dir
  25. Pingback: the quantum code scam
  26. Pingback: Plastic Surgeons
  27. Pingback: design a business card online free
  28. Pingback: Methylfenidaat.net
  29. Pingback: order steroids online
  30. Pingback: judi bola
  31. Pingback: agen bola
  32. Pingback: situs judi bola
  33. Pingback: sabung ayam
  34. Pingback: Milwaukee Web Design
  35. Pingback: the flash
  36. Pingback: Buy Drugs Without a Prescription
  37. Pingback: Best New Music
  38. Pingback: artist k3vin envoy
  39. Pingback: open.spotify.com/artist/6vGIWzBXsPMjtUeXmtbRw3
  40. Pingback: watch here
  41. Pingback: instagram.com/k3vin_envoy/

  48. Why no subscription option for Android or Windows users? They are by far the largest percentage of the consumer market. I’d love to subscribe, but don’t need another stack of magazines in the house.

Leave a Comment