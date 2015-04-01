In Training: Behind the Lens

What is the future of dance? Time will tell, but it’s pretty clear that technology will play a large role. To prepare dancers, colleges have started incorporating more production and media courses into their curriculum. These are resources artists can use to better promote themselves, bring creativity to their choreography and help launch supplemental careers. “We’re trying to create dance professionals as opposed to professional dancers,” says Katie Langan, head of the dance department at Marymount Manhattan College. “They need skills that allow them to navigate the dance world on many platforms.” The following dance programs are making new media a priority.

Marymount Manhattan College

New York, NY

mmm.edu

Degree: BA in dance; dance and media concentration

No. of dance majors: About 200; 20 media students

Curriculum: Media students focus on video production, photography, graphic design, digital imaging and web-based media, or audio design and production.

Projects: Dancers create promotional posters and flyers, and do sound design and photography for campus productions. Some collaborate with choreographers or communications majors to produce dance films.

Resources: The computer lab in the communications department, open to dance students, is equipped with programs like Final Cut Pro for film and music editing.

MMC dance and media students have interned at New York Live Arts and Performance Space 122 for graphic design, video editing and stage management.

Wayne State University

Detroit, MI

wayne.edu

Degree: BS in dance performance or dance education, BFA in dance

No. of dance majors: About 90

Curriculum: Technology courses are integrated into all four years of study. Students learn how to edit images, sound and video in classes like dance production (mandatory for all majors) and issues and trends in contemporary dance (mandatory for BFAs). They also gain e-mail marketing and web skills.

Projects: Dancers make promotional logos, posters and reels, and create sound files for university productions. In advanced choreography, they produce a dance film on location in Detroit.

Resources: The dance department has its own media lab, equipped with editing software including Adobe Photoshop, Audacity and Adobe Premiere Pro.

For their senior project, students create their own websites and performance reels.

Arizona State University

Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

Degree: BFA in dance

No. of dance majors: 90

Curriculum: In electives, students learn about dance for the camera, animation, sound editing, lighting and costume design.

Projects: ASU students have produced dance films and designed sound and lighting for performances. Recent projects have included wearable computers and motion sensors in the performers’ costumes.

Resources: ASU’s theater has a stage specially designed for technology-driven productions, with computers, cameras and projectors mounted in the space. Video-based motion sensors give dancers greater control of the sound and lighting, and allow them to use image projections and videos.

Dancers have collaborated with digital-culture majors from ASU’s School of Arts, Media and Engineering and with music majors interested in interactive media.