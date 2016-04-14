Home Cooking on the Road

As fun as it can be to taste the local cuisine when you’re on tour, fueling your body for peak performance can prove a challenge. Restaurant options might be limited, and foreign flavors may not sit well. By packing a few tools and taking a trip to the market, you can make your own healthy recipes on the road.

Jaclyn Walsh

Keigwin + Company

“Eating on tour is a lot of throwing together different food groups. One tour I brought my NutriBullet, because I love making smoothies. Having this for breakfast sustains me.”

Breakfast Smoothie

Ingredients:

1/2 frozen banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 tbsp. nut butter

1–2 cups almond milk

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients in food processor, being careful not to overfill.

2. Blend and enjoy!

Elise Pacicco

Carolyn Dorfman Dance

“I often make this for lunch. We sometimes rehearse in studios that have no fridge, no microwave and no quick restaurants within walking distance, so I need something that’s filling and healthy, and won’t go bad or need to be heated up.”

3-Bean Mediterranean Salad

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 red bell pepper

2 stalks celery

1/2 red onion

1 can red kidney beans

1 can chickpeas

1 can cannellini beans

1 small container feta cheese

1 bunch fresh mint

1 bunch fresh parsley

extra-virgin olive oil (to taste)

lemon juice (to taste)

salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

1. Chop cucumber, pepper, celery and onion to preferred sizes.

2. Combine all ingredients in bowl.

3. Toss salad and enjoy!

Katherine Eberle Bolaños

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

“On tour, there are many late nights after shows with few food options. In some cases, we are lucky to have a kitchen in our hotel room, and my roommate and I take full advantage. I love to make risotto: It’s easy and makes a nice comfort food if you’ve been on the road for a while. You can put whatever you feel like that day in it.”

Lemon, Onion and Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients:

1 onion

1–2 cloves garlic (to taste)

cooking oil

1 cup Arborio rice

5 cups vegetable broth

1 cup mushrooms

1 lemon

grated Parmesan cheese (to taste)

salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

1. Chop onion and mince garlic. Sauté in oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

2. Add rice. Cook for 2 minutes.

3. Add 1 cup of broth, stirring constantly.

4. Once the liquid is absorbed, add 1 more cup of broth, continuing to stir.

5. After the 3rd cup of broth is absorbed, add mushrooms and juice from 1/2 a lemon.

6. Continue to add and stir remaining broth (should take about 30 minutes).

7. Serve with salt and pepper, Parmesan and a dash of fresh lemon juice.