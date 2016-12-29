What’s Next

I love that January gives us a chance to hit the restart button. With the holidays over and Nutcracker performances finished, a brand-new year lies ahead. So what do you want to get out of it?

This month offers major opportunities for dance artists—and as always, we’re here to help. Our Summer Study Guide is filled with information for students tackling summer intensive auditions, with a list of schools to audition for, tips to help you assess unknown programs and advice on whether you’re ready to tackle multiple intensives in one summer. For companies trying to get noticed (and booked) at this month’s Association of Performing Arts Presenters conference, we gathered insights from top presenters on what they’re looking for. We spoke to expert trainers about exercises dancers can do outside the studio to correct the most common technique problems holding them back. I also chatted with choreographer William Forsythe to find out what’s coming up in his pipeline now that he’s back in the U.S. (Ballet dancers, get excited to see much more of him.)

And in true Dance Magazine tradition, this month we’re highlighting 25 artists who we believe are the future of dance. Our 2017 “25 to Watch” is an extraordinary group of innovators, form-breakers, strivers and eye-popping talents. Watch them make waves throughout this year—and for many more to come.

Dance Magazine itself is entering a new chapter this year under the ownership of Frederic M. Seegal. We’re thrilled by his vote of confidence in our future, and thought you might like to hear why he bought Dance Magazine.

“I’m excited with the opportunity to help the DanceMedia team because this is an exciting time for dance. Never before has dance (and dancers) been in the public and media eye the way it is today, and, as a result, the needs of both dancers and dance companies are changing dramatically. The need for a trusted voice is more important than ever. We plan to continue to be at the center of it all and over time to extend our extraordinary magazines into the same position in the digital world.

A little about me: Vice chairman of Peter J. Solomon Company, I have made my career advising major media, telecom and internet clients. I have a passion for the performing arts and have committed my time accordingly. I have served as president of American Ballet Theatre’s Board of Trustees, and as trustee for New York City Center, San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Opera.

The one thing I’ve learned from my experience is that people come to dance because of the dancers. Our mission is to make sure dancers are recognized, educated and rewarded. Without you there would be no dance.”