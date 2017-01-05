3 Classic Dance Movies Making a Comeback This Month

New Year’s resolutions don’t always have to be difficult or boring. To prove it, we challenge you to take on these two lighthearted resolutions for 2017:

Go to more movies. Brush up on your dance history.

And we’re making it really easy for you. Thanks to Fathom Events’ upcoming programming of old movie musicals and classic dance films, you can kill two birds with one stone. This month, a trio of stellar movies returns to the big screen, and each one holds a special place in pop culture and dance history. Here’s what’s playing at hundreds of theaters across the country:

Carousel, January 8 and 11

Carousel the movie, adapted from the 1945 Broadway musical, is the first Fathom revival to hit theaters this month. The Rodgers & Hammerstein production, starring Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae, weaves a complex story about a carnival barker and a mill worker who fall in love—and the drama that ensues when things turn sour. Dancers will love the dream ballet, based on the scene’s Broadway choreography by Agnes de Mille. Bonus fun fact: In 2002, Christopher Wheeldon choreographed Carousel (A Dance), on New York City Ballet’s Alexandra Ansanelli and Damian Woetzel. The 15-minute distillation, featuring music from the original show, is still in the company’s repertoire.

Singin’ in the Rain, January 15 and 18

Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and the late Debbie Reynolds made a memorable trio in this landmark movie musical from 1962. It’s full of familiar tunes, like “Good Morning” and “Make ‘Em Laugh,” and who could forget Kelly’s famous tap routine in the rain? Relive it all—or enjoy it for the first time.

Dirty Dancing, January 29 and February 1

The 80s classic starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze turns 30 this year, so there’s no better time to invite the tweens from your studio—who likely have never seen Dirty Dancing—on a tagalong outing. Before you go, brush up on your partnering skills. We’re all for acting out the choreography along with the movie. Nothing says “I’m Having the Time of My Life” better than the lift. Be warned: Theater staff and other moviegoers may or may not frown upon full-blown reenactments.

For tickets and more details, visit fathomevents.com. See you at the movies!

Get more Dance Magazine.