You’re One Video Away from Performing at Jacob’s Pillow This Summer

Attention aspiring choreographers! If you missed the deadline to apply for the Inside/Out Performance Series at Jacob’s Pillow, fear not: You’ve got one more shot at showing your work on that iconic outdoor stage this summer. The Pillow has just announced the Chance to Dance viewers’ choice contest, putting the final selections of this summer’s series into the hands of the internet. To apply, dancemakers need only submit a three-minute video of their work through the Pillow’s website between now and February 20—as is always the case with Inside/Out, any style goes, so long as the work is family-friendly and can be performed outdoors. Selected finalists will have their videos hosted on PillowTV (the Jacob’s Pillow YouTube channel) from February 21–26, during which time the public can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 7.

In case you haven’t heard, this year’s lineup for the festival is characteristically awesome—Michelle Dorrance, Jonah Bokaer’s collaborative project with Pharrell Williams and loads of companies headed by women are just the tip of the iceberg. So what are you waiting for? Start submitting those dance videos, and don’t forget to vote for the finalists later this month—after all, it’s not every day that you can say you helped to curate a show at Jacob’s Pillow.

Get more Dance Magazine.