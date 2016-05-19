Alexander J. Dubé, Former CTFD President, Passes at 67

The dance world lost one of its most dedicated advocates last night. Alexander J. Dubé, who launched the first-ever dance management agency and later went on to lead Career Transition for Dancers, passed at the age of 67 from pancreatic cancer.

Born in Massachusetts, Dubé began as a tap dancer before studying modern and ballet at the Robert Joffrey School of Ballet. After a career as a dancer, model and actor, Dubé founded the first agency solely dedicated to representing dancers, Dubé Zakin Management, Inc. His clients included ballet stars from around the world, like Margot Fonteyn, Cynthia Gregory, Patricia McBride and Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux. In 1985, Dubé left his agency to fill the newly-created position of Administrator for Dance for the American Guild of Musical Artists, where he implemented policies that were embraced throughout the dance community.

Dubé served on the CTFD board before becoming the organization’s president in 2001, where he championed efforts to increase scholarships and expand programs.

His leadership and passion for serving dance and dancers will certainly be missed. Our condolences to friends and family.

