You Can Decide Who Gets to Perform at Jacob’s Pillow This Summer

Performing on the Jacob’s Pillow outdoor stage as part of its Inside/Out series has become somewhat of a rite of passage for budding choreographers. This year, the Pillow debuted its Chance to Dance contest, where the public gets to vote on a winner who will have the opportunity to show their work on the iconic stage this July.

Six groups are left in the contest: street fusion company J9 Dance, cabaret production Breton Follies, jazz dancer Alina Sokulska, classical Kathak group Barkha Dance Company, ballroom duet DNA and Brazilian choreographer Samuel Samways.

All you have to do is watch these six videos to decide on your favorite company, and then click the “thumbs up” button to cast your vote. Voting closes Sunday, so time is ticking! Who knows? Maybe you can say that you helped give tomorrow’s hottest company its big break.

