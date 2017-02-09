Live From Your Laptop: Crystal Pite and The Royal Ballet

Across the pond in London, dancers at The Royal Ballet are busy gearing up for an exciting new debut. For the first time ever, edgy and theatrical contemporary choreographer Crystal Pite is creating a work on the company. (This season, she’s become even more of an “it girl,” gaining ground in the ballet world with a premiere at the Paris Opéra Ballet in September.) Right now we don’t know too much about her Royal creation, except that it will involve a large ensemble dancing to Henryk Górecki’s popular contemporary classical work, “Symphony No. 3” (or the “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs”).

But we’re about to learn more: This afternoon at 2:15 EST, the Royal Opera House will present a livestream of the work in progress via their YouTube channel. Not only will we get to see Pite coaching the company through several sections of the ballet, but the online event will include an interview, hopefully shedding more light on Pite’s creative process.

If you’re having a snow day—like us in New York City—you’ve just found the perfect way to spend your afternoon.

For more on Crystal Pite’s foray into ballet, see her profile in Dance Magazine‘s February issue.

