A Dancer-Friendly Super Bowl Treat, Featuring Lil Buck

You’ve already seen him gliding through the new Lexus commercial and defying gravity in his Apple Airpod ad. But lucky for us, Lil Buck is a gift that keeps on giving.

In an additional spot for Lexus just in time for the Super Bowl, the jooker takes on iconic end zone dances and makes them his own. (FYI, the end zone is where football players end up once they’ve scored a touchdown, or so we hear). Even if you’re not a football fan, you can still appreciate Lil Buck’s inventive take on these victory dances—and you may even recognize one or two.

