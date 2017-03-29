Livestream Alert: Take Yoga Along with Daniil Simkin

It’s takes more than just a daily ballet barre to create this kind of strength and power:

American Ballet Theatre principal Daniil Simkin is known to be something of a nut when it comes to working out. He challenges his body in ways we’ve never even seen before.

But he also pushes his body through a tried-and-true dancer favorite: yoga. And he’s invited Dance Magazine readers to take a private class along with him this Sunday at 2 pm EST.

The class, taught by former-dancer-turned-yoga-instructor Julie Granger, will stream live from Dance Magazine‘s Facebook page. Granger teaches a Vinyasa class, while incorporating elements of her ballet training, as well as Anusara, Hatha, Yin and restorative yoga. All you have to do is visit our page at 2 pm EST, and you can follow along in real time.

Get your own flow on, or just watch Simkin sweat through his sun salutations while you’re lying on your couch in savasana.

Namaste.

