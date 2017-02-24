Lumberjacks, Beavers and Raccoons: Inside NBoC’s New Pinocchio

What makes a ballet truly Canadian? Sprinkle in a some lumberjacks, says Will Tuckett. That’s just one of the many details we’re loving about the brand-new production of Pinocchio that the British choreographer is creating at the National Ballet of Canada. Though it doesn’t open until March 11, the company has offered several glimpses into the creative process with an ongoing video series. Check out Episode 2 below, which lets you be a fly on the wall during rehearsal. First soloist Skylar Campbell’s movement as Pinocchio isn’t what you’d expect to see in a ballet—he’s all angles and no flow, but then again he’s a puppet. This is one time we actually prefer a dancer’s movement to be wooden, at least until he becomes a real boy.



