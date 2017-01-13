Martha Swope, Beloved Dance Photographer, Dies at 88

Martha Swope, the celebrated photographer of dance and theater and frequent contributor to Dance Magazine‘s pages, passed away yesterday at the age of 88.

Swope’s images, spanning from the 1950s to the 1990s, provide a lively record of dance and Broadway history. A School of American Ballet student-turned-photographer, Swope captured countless images of dance greats from Balanchine to Martha Graham, and was the most prolific Broadway photographer of her time.

Looking at Swope’s photos, it’s clear that she was a dancer herself. Perhaps that’s why her work resonates with us so much—her eye for line and technique captured dancers at their best, and her photojournalist’s instinct preserved the emotion of each moment, onstage and off. Her photographs make dance history feel alive.

These are some of the most memorable images Swope contributed to our pages throughout the years:

Read more on Swope’s life in this beautiful tribute written by Dance Magazine‘s “On Broadway” columnist, Sylviane Gold. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.

