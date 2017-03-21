Michael Maule, Former ABT and NYCB Dancer, Has Died

Ballet dancer Michael Maule recently passed away. Maule was born in Durban, South Africa, where he started his dance studies. He then continued them in England and the United States. He became a U.S. citizen in 1956 and married Joan Watson in 1965. He danced with Ballet Theatre, now American Ballet Theatre. He partnered Alicia Alonso with Ballet Alicia Alonso and then joined New York City Ballet as a soloist. He toured as Alexandra Danilova’s partner from 1954 to 1956, and then danced with Alicia Markova at the Metropolitan Opera House. He was with Jerome Robbins Ballet USA for its European tour in 1959. Maule then became head of the Academy of the Arts in Champaign-Urbana. He also taught at The Juilliard School and, upon retiring, he ultimately went to Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Catherine.

Watch him dance with Maria Tallchief on the Jacob’s Pillow Interactive site.