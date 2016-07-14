Misty Copeland To Star in Disney’s “Nutcracker” Movie

The unstoppable Misty Copeland has just landed what might be her biggest gig yet. Disney is creating a live-action version of The Nutcracker, and they’ve chosen the American Ballet Theatre principal to star as the lead ballerina. If there’s anyone left in the world who doesn’t yet know Copeland (I doubt it!), now she will truly be a household name.

We don’t know much about the film yet, but it’s entitled The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, so perhaps director Lasse Hallström is planning on tapping into the darker aspects of the classic story. Whatever it is, Copeland is sure to conquer it—she’s already tackled the role of Clara in Alexei Ratmansky’s production of The Nutcracker, and it won’t be her first time on the big screen. The only not-so-exciting part of this news? Copeland will apparently “appear in the movie’s only dance sequence.” Only dance sequence? No news on who the choreographer might be, but we’re hoping that Copeland gets sufficient time to shine.

No release date has been specified for the film, but in the meantime Copeland is keeping busy. This summer alone, she’s launching her dancewear line, Egal, appearing in a Cosmopolitan feature, performing with American Ballet Theatre and getting married. She really is a superhero.

