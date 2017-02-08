Paloma Herrera Named Director of Teatro Colón’s Ballet Company

Argentine newspaper La Nación just reported this morning that Paloma Herrera has been named director of the ballet company at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

It’s an exciting homecoming for Herrera. The Buenos Aires native trained at Colón’s school before moving to New York as a teenage prodigy and, at 19, becoming American Ballet Theatre’s youngest principal in its history. She retired from the stage in 2015 after a 24-year career with ABT, citing a desire to teach and coach younger dancers.

She’s been living back home in Buenos Aires since then, so the appointment sounds like a natural fit—especially considering that Herrera is a local icon. We wish her a huge congrats, and merde!