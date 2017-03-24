Prepare Yourself for a Full-Length Beatles Piece From Mark Morris

Yes, you read that right. The man who brought us The Hard Nut (among many other brilliant works) is creating Pepperland in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

The original score by Ethan Iverson will be based on some of our favorite Beatles classics, like “With A Little Help From My Friends,” “A Day in the Life” and “Penny Lane,” and will be performed live for a cast of 15 dancers. It will premiere in Liverpool (the Beatles’ birthplace, of course) in May, and is set to tour the US at some point.

Dance (and well, everyone) has always loved the Fab Four, and Morris is getting in on a long tradition of making dance to The Beatles.

Case in point: Michael Smuin’s To the Beatles:

The Washington Ballet’s British Invasion program:

And of course, Julie Taymor’s Across the Universe:

