“SYTYCD” is Coming Back—And Wants You to Audition

After a season experimenting with a younger cast, “So You Think You Can Dance” just announced that it’ll return to its traditional format this summer.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” executive producer Nigel Lythgoe wrote in a press release. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers.”

That means the show is now searching for dancers ages 18-30. Want to audition? This season, rather than holding open calls, “SYTYCD” is asking all potential candidates to apply online: You can upload or provide a link to a video of yourself performing.

Here’s the timeline:

February 19: New York audition application deadline

March 4-6: New York in-person auditions

March 5: Los Angeles audition application deadline

March 17-19: Los Angeles in-person auditions

The pre-screening makes us hopeful that the early audition episodes will focus less on the sometimes cringe-worthy non-dancers making fools of themselves just for fame, and more on real dancers with real potential. Fingers crossed!

