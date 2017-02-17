Watch New York City Ballet on PBS Tonight

Attending the closing night performance of New York City Ballet on a summer night in Paris sounds pretty appealing right now. Luckily, parts of the company’s final show from its tour to the City of Lights last July will air on PBS tonight and next Friday as part of its Great Performances series.

Tonight’s program includes two Balanchine favorites: the dramatic, surging Walpurgisnacht Ballet, starring Sara Mearns, Adrian Danchig-Waring and Lauren Lovette, and the narrative, haunting La Valse, starring Sterling Hyltin, Jared Angle and Amar Ramasar.

Next week’s program features Balanchine’s Sonatine, a pas de deux starring Megan Fairchild and Joaquin De Luz, and his epic Symphony in C, featuring over 50 dancers including Tiler Peck, Andrew Veyette, Teresa Reichlen, Tyler Angle, Alston Macgill, Anthony Huxley, Brittany Pollack and Taylor Stanley.

To watch, tune in to PBS tonight and next Friday at 9 pm. Watch the trailer below:

