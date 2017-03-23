We’re Celebrating National Puppy Day with These Dancers’ Dogs

If you need some extra motivation to make it through the end of the week, take comfort in knowing that today is perhaps the best of unofficial holidays: It’s National Puppy Day.
For your viewing pleasure (and daily dose of cuteness), we present a few of the impossibly adorable dogs whose parents are professional dancers.
1. Meet Frida Kahlo, the French bulldog who thinks she’s ready for pointe. Her first ballet teacher—and owner—is Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Ingrid Silva.
2. If you haven’t seen the 300-plus pics and videos with the hashtag #dogsofABT, you’re seriously missing out. This collection of American Ballet Theatre pups can often be seen schmoozing with the likes of Isabella Boylston, Lauren Post and Sarah Lane. We love this clip of Lyla “partnering” corps dancer Jamie Kopit.
3. Leo stays strong with Thera-Band exercises at the Mikhailovsky Ballet. His dad is Julian MacKay. His personal trainer? Angelina Vorontsova.
4. Here’s Shallot giving his mom, New York City Ballet’s Ashley Laracey, a pre-curtain pep talk.
Want more puppies? Check out these photos of dance icons, like Baryshnikov, posing with their pets, courtesy of the Dance Magazine archives.
