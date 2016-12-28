Win a Joffrey Ballet School Intensive Scholarship in Under Three Minutes

Christmas is over, but we’ve still got a gift for you—and it’s a big one.

Once again, the Joffrey Ballet School is giving away summer intensive scholarships through our Video of the Month Contest, and it couldn’t be easier to enter. For a chance to win, just submit a one- to three-minute video of yourself performing ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap, musical theater or hip hop.

This year, they’re giving away a whopping 75 full-tuition scholarships—that’s 25 in January, 25 in February and 25 in March. Plus, one exceptional contestant, who will be chosen from entries from all three months, will receive a one-year housing and tuition scholarship to the school’s trainee program. A panel of DanceMedia editors and Joffrey Ballet School faculty will select the talented winners, who will be emailed individually and posted on dancemedia.com and joffreyballetschool.com.

It’s never too early to start thinking about your summer intensive plans. For advice on finding the intensive of your dreams and landing a spot there, snag a copy of our January issue.

