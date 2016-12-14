Please send audition opportunities to lwingenroth@dancemedia.com.

New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera

Young adult, semi-professional or professional classical ballet dancers are invited to apply and perform in the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera’s grand production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida. Celebrating its 28th season, Verismo Opera seeks to collaborate with ballet schools in New Jersey, preferably from Bergen County, to provide ballet students, ages 16 to 20 years of age, or older professional dancers interested in performing opportunities with the largest professional, grand opera company in the county.

Under Artistic Director Lucine Amara, a Metropolitan Opera luminary, Verismo Opera, the house opera company of the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC), presents fully staged productions with traditional sets, costumes, the Verismo Opera Chorus and a live orchestra. The company’s performance of Aida will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey. For information about this performing opportunity and to schedule an audition appointment, contact Stage Director/General Manager Evelyn La Quaif or Technical Director Giovanni Simone at info@verismopera.org.

Mystic Ballet and Mystic Ballet2 Open Audition in Osaka, Japan and Tokyo, Japan

Date: Dec. 24, 2016

Time: 2:00PM to 5:00PM

Location: Garage Art Space, 3-6-23 西堤本通東 Higashiosaka-shi, Osaka, Japan

Audition Fee: 20000 Yen

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Time: 1:30PM to 4:30PM

Location: Shinjukumura Studio, 2−1−2, Kitashinjuku, 新宿区 Tokyo,Japan 〒169-0074

Audition Fee: 20000 Yen

complete the online form http://mysticballet.org/audition-form/

• send CV (pdf) and photos (SMALL FILES pdf or jpeg) & youtube/vimeo weblinks to info@mysticballet.org

• Visit www.mysticballet.orgfor audition requirements and info about Mystic Ballet located in Mystic, Connecticut

MYSTIC BALLET

Mystic Ballet is seeking versatile male and female dancers trained classically but with extensive contemporary dance experience for the 2017-18 season.

Contracts are up to 46 weeks starting July of 2017, with a full and diverse performance season including touring. The season is based on existing MB repertoire and the creation of new works. Competitive salary based on experience and merit, includes benefits.

Mystic Ballet pushes the envelope of contemporary dance by injecting its performances with its distinct TIC style, fusing it’s unique contemporary repertoire with conceptual artistry, extreme expression, and state of the art special effects.

MYSTIC BALLET2

Mystic Ballet2 is for dancers with a solid classical training background, yet a defined interest and direction toward individualism and open minded artistic expression.

Mystic Ballet2 is an apprenticeship – training program, and is MB company’s breeding ground. It is suited only for dancers who are ready to leave a student mentality, and use their previous structural classical training just as tool in their further development. It is for dancers who are willing to explore an unframed creative process and challenge themselves to grow into unique artists. Dancers are working on mastering MB’s unique TIC technique, developing quality and depth of movement and applying the same to feed their artistic expression through MB distinctive style and choreography. Only merit and work based scholarships are available. For selected MB2 dancers per diem and/or performance stipends are available.

The season is 46 weeks starting July of 2017. The production seasons are repertory based, as well as the creation of new works with opportunities for national and international touring with Mystic Ballet company.

Mystic Ballet2 develops its own expression and distinctive style of contemporary dance. Training its dancers through its unique TIC technique, fusing it’s uncommon contemporary repertoire with conceptual artistry, extreme expression, and state of the art special effects. Mystic Ballet2 is the company’s breeding ground, only for dancers who are ready to leave a student mentality, willing to challenge themselves to grow and become artists.

AATMA Performing Arts & Mystic India: The World Tour will be auditioning dancers for upcoming performance opportunities (including touring projects). DETAILS FOR AUDITIONS Internationally-acclaimed dance company AATMA Performing Arts is looking for strong MALE & FEMALE DANCERS for their touring production, Mystic India: The World Tour as well as other upcoming paid opportunities. The company has performed in 4 continents and their production Mystic India: The World Tour seen by over half a million people worldwide in the last two years alone. Having opened for Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas and performed alongside John Legend at a private affair in Los Angeles, they have toured in China, Bahrain, South Africa, Switzerland, Vancouver, Toronto, and in countless US cities. Their work has enabled them to be featured on NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda as well as landed them interviews on FOX, SABC, Toronto’s Breakfast Television and other popular international networks. Dancers should be versatile, have a strong stage presence, be in great physical shape, and be able to adapt to new styles of dance. Bollywood dance experience is not needed, but is a plus. Dancers in all genres of dance (hip-hop, modern, contemporary, jazz, ballet, etc) will be accepted and will be considered. Dancers should be available for weekly company rehearsals which will begin immediately. The company will be traveling internationally in 2017, and all dancers must have proper passports and/or visas for international work travel. If you have any specific questions, please email

audition@aatmaperformingarts. com

mysticindiatheshow@gmail.com For more information about the companies, please visit:

www.aatmaperformingarts.com

www.mysticindiatheshow.com NYC AUDITIONS Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 10:30am – Registration, 11:00am – 3:00pm – Auditions

Address:

Pearl Studios

500 Eighth Avenue

12th Floor

New York, NY FINER DETAILS:

1. Dancers should arrive at 10:30am for registration and plan on remaining until at least 3pm.

2. Some dancers may be asked to perform a solo (in the most appropriate style of dance) that best represents them. All dancers are asked to prepare a 60-90 second solo that represents their strongest style of dance as a backup.

3. Dancers must bring a headshot and resume to auditions.

4. Dancers should bring a bottle of water and be prepared to dance barefoot.

5. Dancers should wear clothing that flatters his/her figure and allows us to see your lines.

6. PRIOR REGISTRATION BY EMAIL is appreciated, but not mandatory. Please email your resume and headshots (as well as any materials you think are appropriate) to audition@aatmaperformingarts. com ORmysticindiatheshow@gmail.com with the Subject: NYC AUDITION. Any materials sent prior to auditions will be considered along with the live audition process.

Due to a scheduling conflict the Paul Taylor Dance Company audition for a female dancer is POSTPONED to January 7, 2017 . Below is the adjusted information. The Paul Taylor Dance Foundation announces an open call audition to find a female dancer for the Paul Taylor Dance Company. The audition will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017, beginning at 8:00 AM. The individual selected at the audition will be offered an immediate position in the company that works between 40 – 50 weeks each year. Dancers at the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation receive a salary, health and dental insurance, and other benefits. The Company creates new choreography by Mr. Taylor and other select choreographers, rehearses, and performs year-round and tours throughout the world. For more information and to register for the audition please go to: http://ptamd.org/2017audition/

GREGORY HANCOCK DANCE THEATRE COMPANY AUDITIONS

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, located in Indianapolis, Indiana is seeking male and female dancers for company positions, guest work, and apprenticeships for its 2017-2018 season. GHDT is a contemporary ballet/modern dance company looking for dancers with strong training in ballet, modern and contemporary styles. All applicants who live outside the US must have a valid work visa. All applicants must be available to audition in person.

Auditions will be held on:

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Saturday, April 8, 2017

All auditions will be held at:

The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

329 Gradle Dr. Carmel, IN 46032

REGISTRATION: 1:30pm

AUDITION: 2:00pm

Audition fee: $20

Audition includes ballet barre, modern center exercises, and company repertoire.

GHDT is also accepting auditions during company class on Fridays from 9:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Dancers might be invited to stay after the class audition to learn company repertoire. Please register beforehand and bring a resume and headshot with you to the audition. To register, please email auditions.ghdt@gmail.com .

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre provides:

• Weekly salaries for company members and guest positions

• Occasional national and international touring opportunities

• Season performances as the resident dance company of the Tarkington at the Center for Performing Arts

• Teaching and choreographic opportunities at The Academy of GHDT

• Minimum of 30 week work schedule

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre commitments:

• Rehearsals Monday–Friday 9:00am to 3:00pm

• Company class of ballet, modern or jazz 9:30am – 11:00am

• Occasional events and performances around the community

For registration or inquiries about the audition please email auditions.ghdt@gmail.com .

AXIS Dance Company

Auditions for Site-Specific Performance choreographed by Stephan Koplowitz

Auditions: February 4, 2017, 10am-1pm & 2pm-6pm

Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts in OaklandPerformances: July 1 & 2, 2017 in San Francisco

AXIS seeks dancers for a new work at Yerba Buena Gardens, directed/choreographed by Stephan Koplowitz with an original score by Pamela Z. This site-based performance work will mine the intersection of Yerba Buena Gardens’ history and present use within an increasingly developed urban area. RSVP here

Smuin Contemporary American Ballet Company Audition: 2017/18 Season Sunday, March 12 Academy of Ballet 2121 Market Street, San Francisco 1:00 pm Registration 1:30-4:30 pm Audition: Including ballet class (women en pointe), partnering and repertoire. Women 5’6” and under, Men 5’ 8” and over

Candidates must be eligible for employment in the United states

Please send CV, photo and video link to audition@smuinballet.org prior to audition. Include name/audition in subject line (i.e. Tina Ballerina/audition). Smuin Ballet offers 35-40 week competitive dancer contracts, presenting approximately 70 performances per season. Recent repertoire includes works by: Michael Smuin (founder), Amy Seiwert (choreographer in residence), Jiří Kylián, Helen Pickett, Trey McIntyre, Val Caniparoli, Ma Cong, Stanton Welch, Garrett Ammon, Adam Hougland, Darrell Grand Moultrie and others. A staple of the San Francisco dance community for more than 20 years, Smuin pushes the boundaries of contemporary ballet within a distinctly America style, combining classical ballet training, technique, and artistry with uncommon physicality and expression.

Joburg Ballet (South Africa) seeks tall male dancers with good classical ballet technique. The company is based in modern, spacious premises at the Joburg Theatre, Johannesburg. Applicants are invited to submit a resumé detailing training and experience as well as personal information (name, nationality, date of birth, contact details, height). Applications must include recent full figure photographs and film footage of the applicant’s dancing. Film footage can be provided by mail, email, courier service or Youtube link.

MAIL: Mr Chase Bosch, Company Manager, Joburg Ballet, PO Box 291990, Melville 2109, South Africa

EMAIL: chase@joburgballet.com

DELIVERY ADDRESS: Joburg Ballet, Joburg Theatre, Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa

TELEPHONE: +27 (0) 11 877 6897

WEBSITE: www.joburgballet.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/JoburgBalletCompany