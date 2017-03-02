“It’s such a strange and alarming time,” says dancer/choreographer Danielle Russo. To rally the New York dance community, and help support vulnerable organizations that are important to her, she decided to launch an improv jam called Care to Dance.

Half the proceeds from the $10 admission go to Planned Parenthood, and the other half go to the American Civil Liberties Union. If participants don’t have cash, they can donate a jacket to One Warm Coat instead.

The first jam took place Saturday night at New York City Center, accompanied by live musicians Chris Lancaster, Michael Bellar and Eric Giordano. Now, Russo plans to make it a ongoing bi-monthly fundraiser.

Footage by Luke Ohlson