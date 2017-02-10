ABT Studio Company & Royal Ballet School Students Rehearse a World Premiere

“Maybe a fouetté was lost somewhere over the Atlantic?” Sascha Radetsky joked as a member of ABT’s Studio Company and a Royal Ballet School graduate student conferred over a step. This week, pre-professionals from both institutions were participating in an annual exchange program.

We dropped in on a rehearsal for a world premiere by Royal Ballet Artist in Residence Liam Scarlett, who is an alumnus of the program. (Fun fact: He participated the same year as our February cover star, ABT’s Isabella Boylston.)

The ballet was created for the two groups to perform together, and on hand to help them put it all together were Radetsky, ABT Studio Company artistic director Kate Lydon, and Royal Ballet School instructors Jay Jolley and Jessica Clarke. Check out snippets from the rehearsal below, and join us in wishing the dancers “merde” for their performances at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts this weekend.

