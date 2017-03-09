How to Attract Fans of “The Office” to the Ballet

To promote its revival of Stanton Welch’s Cinderella, Houston Ballet recently posted a short video on social media. It wasn’t the regular teaser of expertly edited performance footage, but instead a parody on the hit show “The Office.” While ballet and comedy may seem to be unlikely partners, this works. Trust us; we laughed more than a few times. Check out the video below and watch Cinderella (who plays the equivalent of “The Office’s” Pam) navigate her day with an impossible group of employees.

Houston Ballet’s Cinderella runs through March 12 at the Wortham Theater Center.

