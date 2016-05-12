Check Out the Trailer for the New Sergei Polunin Film

Ballet’s favorite bad boy, Sergei Polunin, is in the limelight again. He’s the subject of a new bio-doc, called DANCER. The international trailer was just released this week, and it’s as dramatic as you’d expect.

Fittingly, the background music is none other than Hozier’s Take Me To Church—you’ll remember the music video because it featured Polunin dancing like a wild man (and racked up almost 15 million views). The trailer gives us even more tantalizing glimpses of Polunin dancing—in the studio as a kid with unbelievably beautiful lines, onstage as a professional with unbelievably high jumps, at home goofing around with unbelievably endless turns. It also hints at his tortured backstory, and how he grew so disillusioned with dance that he walked away from his prodigious Royal Ballet career at only 25.

(There’s also plenty of shirtless footage to check out his many tattoos.)

Screen Daily reports that the feature-length documentary will be shown to potential buyers at Cannes before an anticipated fall festival debut.

In other Polunin news, he told The Guardian this weekend that he’d now like to re-join The Royal as a guest artist, presumably so he can dance more often with his girlfriend, Natalia Osipova. The pair will be performing works by Arthur Pita and Russell Maliphant together in a program Osipova commissioned herself, which opens at Sadler’s Wells in London next month. We’re keeping our fingers crossed it makes its way stateside. If not, at least it seems like DANCER has plenty of performance and behind-the-scenes clips of Polunin we can enjoy.

