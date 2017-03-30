Why Being in The Great Comet Is Like “Dancing on a Rollercoaster”

When you go to a Broadway musical, you can usually expect a few things: stellar singing, dancing and acting onstage. At Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, all those things are true—except the last bit. The action takes place onstage, but also in the aisles, into the orchestra seating and far up into the mezzanine. And did I mention the onstage seating, including plush benches and chairs around cafe tables? The unique setup made us wonder what it’s like dancing in the show—not to mention navigating all its narrow pathways while doing Sam Pinkleton‘s choreography full-out and trying not to kick an audience member. Assistant dance captain, ensemble member and “Natasha” understudy Lauren Zakrin dished about being in The Great Comet.

Since the “stage” extends throughout the theater and you’re traveling so much, how does that affect the dancing ?

It’s insane. I used to live on the fifth floor of an apartment building, and I could barely walk up all those stairs. Now we’re expected to run up a couple flights and then burst into dance. It definitely took everyone a while to build up that stamina. But it’s good, it’s exhilarating, it’s rewarding. It’s like dancing on a rollercoaster.

Even though you cover a lot of ground, there are many small spaces, like aisles with the audience sitting inches away or railings dividing the stage. How do you negotiate dancing full-out?

It’s crazy because we put the show together in a rehearsal space, so all of these movements were sort of hypothetical. When we moved to the theater, there was this moment of panic because we weren’t able to do it to the fullest extent that we wanted to initially. It was a long process of learning by touching the fire, hitting a few poles, stumbling down a few stairs before we figured out, How can I still make this movement look just as alive, but I’m no longer gonna move my arms to the side? Sam [Pinkleton] went individually with each person in each number to say, “Okay, how can we tailor that life we found in the rehearsal room and put it right here in this tiny little runway with two railings on the side?”

Since everyone has their own pathway, is it difficult remembering all those tracks as assistant dance captain?

It’s still a process. We have over 30 people in the show, and every track is doing something different. Almost no one’s doing the exact same choreography at the same time in the same direction with the same path. It’s hard to find a formula, but there are three dance captains, fortunately. In a normal show you say, “You’re gonna stand on 7 outside of this person,” and there’s a chart that you can apply to a proscenium-based stage. Here, we have to draw these maps of people running up the stairs and going in the mezzanine, and we use these little sticker dots. It’s a very complicated process, but at any moment I can open my binder, find Ashley’s track in “Balaga” and walk the entire thing.

Do you have a favorite number?

I love the huge celebration number, “Balaga.” I know a lot of people would punch me for saying that because it’s definitely our most difficult number. It’s extremely high energy and you’re required to just keep ramping it up until everyone drops to the floor. I have a moment of, Okay, you made it through. Take a deep breath. I always feel grateful that I get to go that hard. The physical challenge is so welcome, and it’s such a reward to get through it every night.

What about “The Duel,” which takes place in a nightclub?

“The Duel” slaps people in the face. It takes you out of this 19th-century experience and brings us into a nightclub in Soviet Russia. There are strobe lights, which are really awesome, but they add so much challenge as a mover who’s going up and down stairs. You have to be so specific and exact because it can be very dangerous. Within that, the intention is you’re at the club, you’re doing multiple drugs, you’re dancing in these crazy rave outfits. The audience is always shocked, their jaws are on the ground. I would say for everyone in the number, we’re being what we don’t get to be in everyday life. It’s nice to let loose in this nasty, wild, shocking way that still supports the story and what’s happening.

