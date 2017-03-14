The Immigrants Who’ve Inspired Us

As many have pointed out, the United States is a country of immigrants. Recently, however, access to our country has been threatened. So it makes us appreciate the times when people from all over the world were welcomed here.
I’ll bet each of you could come up with a long list of dancers, teachers or choreographers who came to the U.S. to start a new life and have inspired you. My list is below. But first, two quotes:
“In America, the foreigner is “more American than anybody,” — George Balanchine, quoted in Dance Ink, Winter 1992/93
“Reading makes immigrants of us all. It takes us away from home, but more important, it finds homes for us everywhere.” — Jean Rhys
One could say the same of dancing, as it has a way of finding aesthetic homes for those who are committed to their dance lives.
Here is my list, organized alphabetically:
Historical Figures
George Balanchine
Asadata Dafora
Hanya Holm
José Limón
Pearl Primus
Current Artistic Directors
Angel Corella
Garth Fagan
Lourdes Lopez
Peter Martins
Mikko Nissinen
Helgi Tómasson
Eduardo Vilaro
Stanton Welch
Ashley Wheater
Choreographers
Danielle Agami
Souleymane Badolo
Rohan Bhargava
Ananya Chatterjea
Nora Chipaumire
Yoshiko Chuma
Ori Flomin
Simone Forti
Zvi Gotheiner
Patricia Hoffbauer
Miro Magloire
Oguri
Cynthia Oliver
Eiko Otake
Koma Otake
Yuri Possokhov
Alexei Ratmansky
Sophiline Cheam Shapiro
Willy Souly
Sri Susilowati
Olivier Tarpaga
Dancers
Soledad Barrio
Joan Boada
Fabrice Calmels
Peiju Chien-Pott
Herman Cornejo
Lorena Feijóo and Lorna Feijóo
Marcelo Gomes
Karina Gonzalez
Yuriko Kajiya
Kazunori Kumugai
Misa Kuranaga
Pascal Molat
Maki Onuki
Hee Seo
Daniil Simkin
Yuan Yuan Tan
Living Legends
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Natalia Makarova
Margalit Oved
