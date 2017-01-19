Intern at Dance Magazine This Summer!

If you’ve ever wondered how the pages of Dance Magazine come together, now’s your chance to find out. Dance Magazine is seeking an editorial intern who’s equally passionate about dance and writing. Now through February 17, we are accepting applications for a summer intern to assist our staff onsite in New York City from June to August. The internship includes an hourly stipend and requires a minimum two-day-a-week commitment. We do not provide assistance securing housing.

To apply, please send a cover letter, updated resumé and two writing samples to DM‘s managing editor, Madeline Schrock, at mschrock@dancemedia.com with the subject line “DANCE MAGAZINE SUMMER INTERNSHIP.” In your cover letter, please explain why you’d like to intern for Dance Magazine and include a brief story pitch for the magazine. All materials must be attached as PDFs.

We will conduct interviews with select candidates in person or by phone, and an intern will be chosen in early March. Please note, we do not accept applications from high school students or anyone under 18. Priority is given to current juniors and seniors in college.