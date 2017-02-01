Inventive Choreo + Justin Timberlake + 37 Amazing Dancers = Our New Favorite Vid

Sometimes, a viral video comes along that has everything. A clever concept. A striking visual setting. Captivating choreography. Crazy-talented dancers.

This new dance film from choreographer and director Andrew Winghart has all that—plus a groovy soundtrack from Justin Timberlake. “Cry Me a River” uses 36 women to embody the “river” with beautiful, uber-specific canons and complex patterns. The result is a sophisticated choreographic take on a break-up, with dancer George Lawrence II delivering a powerful performance as the protagonist:

Get more Dance Magazine.