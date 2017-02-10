Isabella Boylston’s Bosu Routine is Insane

In our February cover story on Isabella Boylston, we praise the many qualities that make her a captivating performer: her boldness, her rock-solid technique, her spontaneity, her ideal facility. But we didn’t realize that she’s also superhuman.

Though dancers often post impressive workout videos on Instagram, Boylston’s Bosu ball routine takes the cake. In case you’ve never tried it, it’s incredibly difficult to balance on these wobbly things—but Boylston’s adagio looks almost as if she’s just standing at the barre:

#motivationmonday #surfboard #bosuball @ketodancewear @nikewomen A video posted by Isabella Boylston (@isabellaboylston) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:16am PDT

That extension. That control. Can you say #goals?

And as if it couldn’t get any better, Boylston added the most adorable challenge to her routine:

Rotating Chloe into my bosu routine. I think she liked it (?) 🤗🐶 #dogsofABT #nikewomen #nike A video posted by Isabella Boylston (@isabellaboylston) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:16pm PST

We’re just saying: If all of our crosstraining activities involved a tiny ball of fluff, we’d be in way better shape.

Get more Dance Magazine.