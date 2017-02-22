Did You Know Kelly Ripa Produces a Ballet Series?

We love finding out that our favorite celebrities are secret bunheads.

The latest? Kelly Ripa. “I was a ballet dancer for 13 years, and have the feet to prove it,” she told us in an email.

The beloved talk show host has a history of spotlighting ballet on her show “Live! With Kelly,” hilariously auditioning for The Nutcracker in 2008, and going backstage at New York City Ballet four years later.

Now, she’s producing a ballet reality show with New York’s Joffrey Ballet School.

“I have so much admiration for all dancers and the work that goes into their craft,” she says. “When we had the opportunity to shine a spotlight on ballet and the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School, we jumped at it (pun not intended).”

“Joffrey Elite” airs on Youtube’s AwesomenessTV channel, following a group of 10 dancers from the school entering dance competitions. Six episodes are already up, and more will be released every weekend until June.

“I am blown away by all the sacrifices these kids are making at such a young age, many of whom are living so far away from their families,” says Ripa. “Their hard work is paying off in our ‘Joffrey Elite’ series. I am so happy for them.”

