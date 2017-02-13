Why We Loved Beyoncé’s Epic Grammys Performance

In case you live under a rock and haven’t heard, Beyoncé performed at the Grammys last night, and it was pure perfection. We didn’t think it was possible for us to love Bey more than we already do, but the understated yet statement-making choreography and sophisticated aesthetic of last night’s performance was a new high, even for the Queen herself.

She seamlessly integrated technology into the choreography. So seamlessly that it was often hard to tell if we were looking at real Bey or digital Bey. Either way, the graphics made for striking visual moments and amplified the often-subtle choreography.

She paid homage to the mothers of modern dance. With long, flowing fabrics and Greek goddess–inspired gowns, we couldn’t help but think of early modern dance pioneers like Isadora Duncan and Loie Fuller. It wouldn’t be the first time Bey “channeled” modern dance.

She did some fierce chairography. Admittedly we were a little scared for Bey’s life for a second there. But her backup dancers were really the highlight of this section, with their sweeping canons and daring balances.

She embraced the power of motherhood. Beyoncé incorporated lines of poetry from Warsan Shire into her performance: “Your mother was a woman, and a woman like her cannot be contained.” With this performance, Bey certainly proved that she can’t be contained.

