Meet RubberLegz, A German Dancer with A Style All His Own

Rauf Yasit, aka “RubberLegz,” has a style that defies categorization. He calls it “a mix of flexibility, yoga, contemporary dance and breaking.” And we call it jaw-dropping.

Known for contorting his body into seemingly impossible shapes, the German dancer has worked with choreographers like William Forsythe, been a finalist on Switzerland’s Got Talent and traveled the world performing on concert stages and streets alike.

The secret to his magic? Perseverance. “I started from zero and wasn’t flexible at all,” he says. “It took me years to reach this level.”