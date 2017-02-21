Video: Find Out the Secret of Ratmansky’s Muse

Where does master ballet choreographer Alexei Ratmansky get his inspiration from?

In a fascinating conversation with writer Hanna Rubin in Dance Magazine‘s March issue, he spoke about what drew him to create his two latest ballets: The Fairy’s Kiss, which recently premiered at Miami City Ballet, and Whipped Cream, which American Ballet Theatre debuts next month in California. Aside from his mission of reviving what might be lost masterpieces, for Ratmansky, it’s almost all about the music.