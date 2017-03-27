Sorry Dancers, But We Love When You Get Stuck in Airports

Getting stuck at the airport is the worst, but we’re not gonna lie: When it happens to dance companies and they make videos of themselves dancing through their flight delays, it’s kind of our favorite thing. Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Ingrid Silva took to Instagram last night to document what happened when the company got stuck at the airport on their way home from sharing the stage with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. And it was amazing.

A post shared by Ingrid Silva™ (@ingridsilva) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Favorite thing: ballet master Keith Saunders’ port de bras (and general bemusement).

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen dancers get creative during their layovers. Remember last year, when members of Beijing Dance Theater had some time to kill?

Or when State Street Ballet decided to do barre at Denver International Airport?

Happy Monday, everybody.

