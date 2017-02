Prepare for the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday treat. The New York Public Library—which holds countless images capturing moments of dance history—recently digitized over one thousand previously-unseen shots documenting the original 1957 Broadway production of West Side Story. Curator Doug Reside had the brilliant idea to string together sequential images from a negative strip, and the resulting gifs feel like stepping into a time machine.

Get all the gifs here.

