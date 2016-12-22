TBT: Watch Vera Ellen and Danny Kaye Dancing in White Christmas

If you’ve had enough dancing snowflakes by now—or are tired of the freezing cold temps—we’ve got the perfect escape for you: There’s nothing snowy about this clip from the 1954 holiday classic White Christmas.

In “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” Vera Ellen and Danny Kaye float their way through a lush scene of tropical plants and palm trees. The number starts as a romantic and wistful slow dance, the fabric of Ellen’s chiffon dress swaying with her every move. But it soon evolves into much more complicated choreography: partnered turns, a daring dip, moments of playful syncopation mixed with traveling unison steps. The couple kicks it into high gear as soon as they reach the dock, around two minutes in. No longer just each other’s partners, the dock’s vertical poles become their jungle gym—and support for some pretty daring moves for 1954. The two swirl and swing around the poles, chasing each other like they’re in a game of tag. But then they’re off again, tap dancing on top of a boat shell. Before the grand finale—a series of dizzying turns—the two glide above the dock, riding on what else but a zip line.

Watch it all below. Wouldn’t you agree that the best things happen while you’re dancing?

