Tricia Miranda’s New Video is the Ultimate #Monday Motivation

Have we mentioned that we’re obsessed with our March cover star Tricia Miranda? If you’re not already head-over-heels for the hip-hop choreographer/soon to be MTV star, odds are you will be after seeing her latest video, set to Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” with choreography by Miranda and Ashanti Ledon. It features several of her students at one of her ever-popular classes at Millennium Dance Complex, and to say that they’re killing it is a bit of an understatement. Miranda doesn’t appear in the video, but the way these dancers attack her characteristically blended style—hard-hitting one moment and slinkily sensual the next—while putting their individuality unapologetically on display is a credit to what a phenomenal teacher Miranda is. Check out the full video below—how’s that for some #MondayMotivation?

