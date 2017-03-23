We’re Celebrating National Puppy Day with These Dancers’ Dogs

If you need some extra motivation to make it through the end of the week, take comfort in knowing that today is perhaps the best of unofficial holidays: It’s National Puppy Day.

For your viewing pleasure (and daily dose of cuteness), we present a few of the impossibly adorable dogs whose parents are professional dancers.

1. Meet Frida Kahlo, the French bulldog who thinks she’s ready for pointe. Her first ballet teacher—and owner—is Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Ingrid Silva.

A post shared by Ingrid Silva™ (@ingridsilva) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:02am PST

A post shared by Ingrid Silva™ (@ingridsilva) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

2. If you haven’t seen the 300-plus pics and videos with the hashtag #dogsofABT, you’re seriously missing out. This collection of American Ballet Theatre pups can often be seen schmoozing with the likes of Isabella Boylston, Lauren Post and Sarah Lane. We love this clip of Lyla “partnering” corps dancer Jamie Kopit.

A post shared by jkopit (@jkopit) on Oct 11, 2016 at 5:25pm PDT

3. Leo stays strong with Thera-Band exercises at the Mikhailovsky Ballet. His dad is Julian MacKay. His personal trainer? Angelina Vorontsova.

A post shared by Theatre_Dog (@theatre_dog) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

4. Here’s Shallot giving his mom, New York City Ballet’s Ashley Laracey, a pre-curtain pep talk.

A post shared by Shallot the Goldendoodle (@shallotthegoldendoodle) on Sep 23, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

Want more puppies? Check out these photos of dance icons, like Baryshnikov, posing with their pets, courtesy of the Dance Magazine archives.

Get more Dance Magazine.