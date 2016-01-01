Win a Joffrey Ballet School Summer Scholarship

Happy New Year, dancers! Now that it’s January, the summer intensive audition season has officially begun.

Once again this year, Joffrey Ballet School will be giving away summer intensive scholarships through the Dance Magazine Video of the Month contest on dancemedia.com during January, February and March. Winners receive a one-week tuition scholarship to the Joffrey Ballet School summer intensive of their choice (and there are a lot of choices these days). Upping the ante for 2016, the school is awarding more scholarships than ever: 11 in January, 11 in February and 16 in March.

All you have to do to enter is submit a one- to three-minute video of yourself dancing ballet, contemporary, hip hop, tap or jazz. The winners will be selected each month by a panel of Dance Magazine editors and the Joffrey Ballet School faculty. Keep your eye on dancemedia.com, as well as joffreyballetschool.com, to see who wins.

Merde!

Get more Dance Magazine.