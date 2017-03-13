Win a Pair of Tickets to Ballet Hispánico at The Joyce

Ballet Hispánico brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance to the Joyce Theater with a program of all-female choreographers. The engagement features the world premiere of Michelle Manzanales’s Con Brazos Abiertos, an exploration of iconic Mexican symbols that Manzanales was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas; Línea Recta by Belgian-Colombian Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, a work pairing the hallmark passion of flamenco dance with highly inventive and intricate partnering, performed to an original guitar composition by Eric Vaarzon Morel; and 3. Catorce Dieciséis by Tania Pérez-Salas, one of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, which draws inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of the human condition.
