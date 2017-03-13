Win a Pair of Tickets to Ballet Hispánico at The Joyce

Ballet Hispánico in Linea Recta. Photo by Paula Lobo.

Ballet Hispánico brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance to the Joyce Theater with a program of all-female choreographers. The engagement features the world premiere of Michelle Manzanales’s Con Brazos Abiertos, an exploration of iconic Mexican symbols that Manzanales was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas; Línea Recta by Belgian-Colombian Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, a work pairing the hallmark passion of flamenco dance with highly inventive and intricate partnering, performed to an original guitar composition by Eric Vaarzon Morel; and 3. Catorce Dieciséis by Tania Pérez-Salas, one of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, which draws inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of the human condition.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Sunday, April 23rd show at 7:30pm.

