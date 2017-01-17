Win a Pair of Tickets to Complexions Contemporary Ballet at The Joyce!

Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to The Joyce Theater in New York City from January 24 – February 5, with a season that includes the world premiere of Gutter Glitter, a work that is set to electronica and finds the spark of rare beauty and inspiration in unexpected places in addition to the New York premiere of Star Dust, the first installment of a full evening length ballet tribute to the genre-bending innovation of one of the most prolific rock stars of all time, David Bowie. Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the matinee shows (2pm on Jan 28, Jan 29, Feb 4 and Feb 5).
Leave a Comment