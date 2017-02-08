Win a Pair of Tickets to Michelle Dorrance at the Guggenheim Museum

Tapper and choreographer Michelle Dorrance, in collaboration with Bessie Award winner Nicholas Van Young and a large cast of dancers and musicians from her company, Dorrance Dance, premiere the first ever site-specific work in the Guggenheim Museum’s iconic rotunda. This 30-minute performance will be viewed from the rotunda’s ramps and requires audience members to stand for the duration of the program.
