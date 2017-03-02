Win a Pair of Tickets to National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica

National Dance Theatre of Jamaica returns to the Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate its 55th anniversary with a program combining evocative new works with favorites from their extensive repertoire. The residency includes three New York premieres, including Mountain Climbing, created by choreographer Chris Walker in tribute to NDTC’s Founding Artistic Director Rex Nettleford, who passed away in 2010.

Co-founded by Rex Nettleford and Eddy Thomas in 1962, at the time of Jamaica’s Independence, NDTC ventures to provide an atmosphere in which dancers could create and perform works of high standards, to encourage the Jamaican public to better appreciate the art of dance, and to research and utilize indigenous dance-forms and movement pattern from Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

